Haryana bus ports: From now on, bus stands in Haryana will be known as ‘bus ports’, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday.

After inaugurating NIT Faridabad Bus Port equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 130 crore, Khattar said bus stands across the state are being renovated with better infrastructure on the lines of an airport.

He said after NIT Faridabad, new bus ports will be built in Ballabhgarh, Sonipat, Karnal as well as two bus ports in Gurugram on public-private partnership (PPP) mode. He said the state government is already providing better transportation services to passengers across the state.

The chief minister said the bus port of Faridabad NIT would be connected through an integrated and consolidated command centre. Along with this, passengers will be able to avail of facilities like online ticket booking and the current status of the bus.

He said this bus port is being developed as an interstate bus port. Apart from catering to the needs of the people of the surrounding villages, this bus stand will also benefit the commuters travelling to and from the cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The government is now constructing bus ports while focusing on better management along with ensuring state-of-the-art services for the commuters, he said.

Khattar said the state transport service is effectively fulfilling its responsibility of providing safe travel. In the earlier years, when more than 200 accidents were reported because of roadways buses, only 79 road accidents were reported last year.

He further said that along with curbing road accidents, now the profit per kilometer of roadways has also increased. Now, the profit of state transport buses has increased from Rs 27.5 per kilometer to Rs 39 per kilometer.