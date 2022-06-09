Follow Us:
Now on, nominations for Padma, other awards can be made on Portal

A common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) has been launched by the government to bring together all awards of the government on one digital platform to ensure transparency and public partnership  (Jan Bhagidari).

SNS | New Delhi | June 9, 2022 5:52 pm

Padma Awards

Padma Awards. (Photo: Twitter/@PadmaAwards)

The Central Government has launched a common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) for various awards given by different ministries and departments of the Union government. The portal will bring together all awards of the government on one digital platform to ensure transparency and public partnership  (Jan Bhagidari).

This portal will facilitate citizens to nominate individuals or organisations for the various awards. The awards are given to accord recognition to the people who excel in their respective fields and made exceptional contributions to society.

Currently, nominations and recommendations are open for  Padma Awards (nominations till 15 September 2022); Sardar Patel National Unity Award (nominations till 31 July 2022); and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award (nominations till 16 June 2022).

Nominations are also open for the Jeevan Raksha Padak series of Awards till 30 September 2022; and for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Skill Excellence Award till 16 June 2022. Additional details are available on the new portal.

