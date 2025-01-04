Now fly Direct from Lucknow to Bangkok and Bhubaneswar

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) will offer the people of Lucknow and adjoining regions one international and one domestic flight to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) (BKK) and Bhubaneswar (BBI), respectively. Both routes will be operated by Air India Express, thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with Boeing 737 Max aircraft having capacity of 186 passengers.

This new development is set to provide unparalleled convenience to passengers, making travel easier and more accessible than ever before. A CCSIA spokesperson said here on Saturday that, “The two new flights will augment Lucknow Airport’s emphasis on providing seamless connectivity to domestic as well as international passengers. With the introduction of this routes, CCSIA now enables people of the region to travel directly to Thailand and Bhubaneswar from Lucknow. Travellers can look forward to more options, reduced travel time, and the promise of a hassle-free journey.” The schedule for the flights is as follows: LKO (11:40 hours) – BKK (15:30 hours),.BKK (16:30 hours) – LKO (20:55 hours) and BBI (07:55 hours) – LKO (09:40 hours), LKO (11:15 hours) – BBI (13:05 hours).

