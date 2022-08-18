Now, assistant, associate profs of Haryana college to be transferred online

Transfers of assistant and associate professors of government colleges in Haryana will now be done ‘online’ under the Online Transfer Policy-2022.

Speaking about the provision of the new policy, a Haryana Higher Education Department’s spokesperson said, “The Online Transfer Policy-2022 will be applicable with effect from the date of its notification. Assistant and associate professors having the strength of 80 and above in a particular subject will be considered eligible under this policy.”

According to the spokesperson, eligible assistant and associate professors will be able to submit their choices of 15 government colleges. It will also ensure that their particular subjects are being taught in those colleges of their choice and the vacancy as per workload is available.

He further added, “The assistant and associate professors, whose mandatory rural service is pending, will specify their choices of rural colleges, failing which, the system will automatically reject their choice of urban colleges.”

Talking about the associate NCC officers (ANOs), he said, “The transfer policy will not be applicable to incumbent associate NCC Officers (ANOs). However, in case, an ANO wants to participate in the transfer drive under this policy, it will be ensured that the desired college has ANO’s (NCC) vacancy in his particular subject.”

Assistant and associate professors choosing government colleges in the district Nuh (Mewat) and the district Panchkula (only for Morni Hills area) are subject to the condition that it should not be his/her home district. They will be paid extra remuneration during this posting.

The spokesperson said, “The mutual transfer option can be exercised within 15 days of the completion of the online transfer process. The mutual transfer will be valid for a period of five years. In case, one of the incumbents retires, the other incumbent will have to participate in the next online transfer drive irrespective of the timeframe.”

“On completion of the prescribed tenure of five years, online normal transfer will be treated as transfer in public interest. In such a case, the time of joining and the overall transfer grant will be accepted as per the provisions.

Let us know, that for transfers to happen in a fair and transparent manner, the Haryana Government has already launched the ‘Online Transfer Policy 2020-21’ for the various government departments including school education.