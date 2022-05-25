Notorious gangster nabbed in Delhi after a brief encounter

A notorious gangster of the Jitender Gogi-Deepak Boxer Gang, Sandeep alias Baasi, was apprehended here on Wednesday after a brief exchange of fire.

The arrested gangster was injured by a bullet during the encounter with the personnel of a special cell of the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) who carried out a joint operation to nab him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the police came into action after receiving definite information about Sandeep’s location and laid a trap for the accused. The storming group included a team of UP Police STF/Meerut officers who had previously arrived at the Special Cell office.

“The police signaled him to stop, but he dropped the bike and fired three rounds at the officers,” the DCP added.

As the police opened retaliatory fire, Sandeep was injured in his right leg, at the knee. He was taken to Raja Harish Chander Hospital before shifting to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Sandeep has been arrested in four criminal cases in Delhi, including a murder.