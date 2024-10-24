Congress opts out of UP Assembly bypolls leaving SP to contest all nine seats

It is almost now official that the Congress will not contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, instead, it will support the Samajwadi Party candidates in all the nine seats at stake.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced this at 11.11 pm on Wednesday night. He informed on X that INDIA bloc candidates would contest elections on SP’s election symbol ‘cycle’.

With this announcement, made by Akhilesh after talking to Rahul Gandhi on the phone, the suspense over the alliance and seat sharing between SP and Congress drew to a close. However, Congress state president Ajay Rai and other senior leaders remained tightlipped on the matter.

In fact, Congress was not interested in the seat offered to it by Akhilesh as the party found it difficult to clinch a victory. Later, the grand old party demanded the Phulpur seat of Prayagraj. However, on this seat, too unanimity could not be reached till the last moment.

On the other hand, Haji Mohammad Rizwan has been fielded by the SP from the Kundarki assembly constituency. So far, the party has announced seven candidates and is set to announce candidates for the remaining two seats, Ghaziabad and Khair, which were initially offered to Congress.

Last night, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “It is not a matter of seat but of victory under this strategy, the joint candidates of ‘India Alliance’ will contest elections on all the nine seats on the symbol of Samajwadi Party’s ‘Cycle’.”

“Congress and Samajwadi Party are standing together, shoulder to shoulder, for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” he added.

With the coming together of Congress’ top leadership along with booth-level workers, the strength of the Samajwadi Party has increased manifold. With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of the ‘India Alliance’ has been filled with new energy with a pledge to strive for victory on all the nine assembly seats.

“This unity and solidarity of the ‘India Coalition’ in the interest of the country will write new history today and tomorrow also,” he added.

After Akhilesh’s late-night announcement of contesting the by-elections on all the seats, BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi took a jibe at the SP saying, “Indi alliance has disintegrated. In UP, the claws of the hand were once again left empty. Congress kept wringing its hands. SP has defeated Congress.

“SP is realising BJP’s ‘Congress-free’ slogan. Congress itself is responsible for its own plight. Akhilesh has taken revenge for Madhya Pradesh and Haryana assembly elections.”

Shortly after the remark of the BJP leader, Akhilesh shared his photo on X holding Rahul Gandhi’s hand.

Sources said, that during his telephonic conversation with Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday night, Rahul Gandhi promised not to contest the by-elections and to give full support to SP. Akhilesh thanked Rahul for his cooperation.

Earlier, UP Congress President Ajay Rai was called by the Congress leadership to Delhi on Wednesday morning. He said, “I am not aware of it. We were supposed to have a meeting in Delhi, but due to Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination on Wednesday, all the senior leaders were in Wayanad. Returned late night, will hold a meeting on Thursday, after which Congress will clarify its position.”

In fact, the top leadership of Congress was not interested in the by-election. Congress’s focus was on Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

Sources said there was a long conversation between Rahul and Akhilesh before Rahul decided not to contest the by-election. Only after this did Akhilesh make a public announcement.