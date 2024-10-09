Noted Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies at 88

Noted Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kollam on Wednesday morning. He was 88.

He was admitted to the hospital on October 1 after his health deteriorated and was later put on ventilation. He breathed his last at around 10.45 am on Wednesday

Madhavan was known for his versatility, having starred in over 600 Malayalam films throughout his prolific career.

Before entering the film industry, he successfully ran advertising agencies in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. He began his acting journey relatively late, at the age of 40, with his debut film Raagam in 1975.

He is noted for his roles in films like Nadodikkattu (1987), Thalayanamanthram (1990), Sandesham (1991), Pappayude Swantham Appoos (1992), Vietnam Colony (1992), Aaraam Thampuran (1997), Chandralekha (1997), Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu (1998), Narasimham (2000), Yathrakarude Sradhakku (2002), Udhayananu Thaaram (2005) and Happy Husbands (2010). His final film appearance was in Malgudi Days (2016), starring Anoop Menon and Bhama.

TP Madhavan spent the last eight years of his life at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, forgotten by many, his family too, including Bollywood director Raja Krishna Menon, who directed superhit Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Airlift.’

He reportedly did not visit Madhavan during the actor’s final days. The actor was estranged from his wife and children for over three decades. Though he had expressed his desire to meet his son Raja Krishna, it never materialised.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan.