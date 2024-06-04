NOTA record in Madhya Pradesh, crosses 1 lakh figure by noon

The Indore Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh created a record of the highest NOTA votes, which crossed the one lakh figure by 12 noon on Tuesday.

Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bamb, had withdrawn his name on the last day of withdrawal of nominations. Subsequently, Bamb joined the BJP.

As a result, BJP candidate and sitting Lok Sabha Member Shankar Lalwani had received a walkover practically.

Since then, the Congress had been urging voters to cast the maximum number of votes in the NOTA (None Of The Above) option.

After about six rounds of counting today, the NOTA votes at Indore had crossed the one lakh mark, which is a record of NOTA in the Lok Sabha polls nationally