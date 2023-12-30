Not possible to accommodate everyone: PM appeals people not to visit Ram temple on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people of the country to avoid traveling to Ayodhya to visit Ram Temple on January 22 citing logistics and security reasons. The PM said that it won’t be possible to accommodate everyone and people should make a plan to visit the temple after January 23.

“This is my request with folded hand, don’t decide to come to Ram Temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time,” PM Modi said.

Modi, who arrived in Ayodhya earlier today to launch several development projects, including the Maharshi Valmiki Airport, suggested they should instead light a diya (earthen lamp) at their home.

Advertisement

“Instead light a diya at home on January 22. That day should be Diwali across India,” Modi suggested.

Lakhs of people are anticipated to visit Ayodhya on January 22 when consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held.

The prime minister said that the temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees.

“Don’t crowd here because the temple is not going anywhere; it will be there for centuries. You can come anytime in January, February, or March or next year. But don’t come on January 22. The temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees,” PM Modi said.

The PM further added that only a few people have been invited and after January 23 it will be easier to visit the Ram temple.

“Only a few people have been invited to the ceremony. And after 23, it will be easier to visit,” PM Modi said.