‘Not allowed to meet Wangchuk at LG’s instance’: Atishi calls for end to LG’s rule

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that she was not allowed to meet environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and his 150 supporters at the Bawana police station on the instructions of the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Asserting that the people of Delhi stand with the people from Ladakh, she said that LG’s rule should end in Ladakh and the national capital. “Ladakh and Delhi should get the status of a full-fledged state,” the senior AAP leader demanded.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, the chief minister said, “It is being said that LG sahab called and asked to not let the elected CM meet them. This dictatorship is not right.”

“Today, the BJP’s central government leaves no stone unturned in murdering democracy, flouting the constitution, and snatching the rights of the common people,” she added.

Noting that Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh are also fighting against LG rule, Atishi said their efforts are to get full statehood for their region.

Interacting with media, she narrated how Wangchuk, a well-known environmentalist, was detained from the Delhi border while he, along with his 150 supporters from Ladakh, was on his way to Delhi in a peaceful march. He described the detention as extremely disappointing.

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders condemned the detention of Wangchuk and the people from Ladakh.

Wangchuk’s Delhi Chalo march, which set off from Leh on September 1, was to culminate at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat in Delhi on his birth anniversary.

The purpose of the march was to urge the Central government to resume dialogue with Ladakh’s leadership on the region’s four-point agenda that includes the demand for statehood.