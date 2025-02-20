Not a single day will go in vain & every commitment towards Delhi will be fulfilled: CM Rekha Gupta

Soon after assuming charge, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that continuous work will be done to accomplish the mission of ‘Viksit Delhi’ (developed Delhi).

She said that not a single day will go in vain, and added, “Every single commitment that we have towards Delhi will be fulfilled.”

Advertisement

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma has said that there are a lot of challenges ahead because during the past several years those works that were supposed to be completed in Delhi were not done.

Advertisement

He further expressed hope and said that the good thing is that now there is support of PM Modi, and along with the central government by bringing their schemes and also PM’s vision here, the government will fulfill all the promises.

After taking oath as a Delhi Cabinet Minister, Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood said that the priority is to work hard and fulfill the guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed nation, while Delhi also has to become a developed city.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa who also took oath as a minister has said that he is thankful to PM Modi and assured that soon people will witness good changes across the national capital and development will be on track.

He added that the priorities will be to provide clean air, clean water, and a clean Yamuna river to the people of the city.

Another cabinet minister Kapil Mishra has said that the entire team will work together and implement the vision of the PM.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has said that PM Narendra Modi has enabled women empowerment in Delhi, and the new government will work for the people of Delhi and the city’s development.