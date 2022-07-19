Northern Railway launches ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ week to commemorate 75 years of Independence

The country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence this year.

Northern Railway has launched an iconic week to celebrate ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ from July 18-23 to highlight its unique contribution during the freedom struggle.

Northern Railway will be showcasing the stations and trains which have association with the freedom struggle. General Manager Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal briefed the media here regarding the activities to be held during the iconic week.

During this period colorful lighting and decorations will be done at the stations. Photo galleries and Standee displays will be set up at the station. Video clips will be shown and patriotic songs will be played at the station platforms.

Also, Nukkad Nataks and Skits bearing the essence of freedom struggle belonging to the station will be staged. The identified trains will be decorated and will be flagged off by the freedom fighters or their descendants in the presence of public representatives of that area.

The stations over Northern Railway are: Palwal and Meerut (Delhi Division), Pt Ram Prasad Bismil (Dist Shahjahanpur) and Kakori (Moradabad Division), Khatkarkalan, Bhagtanwala and Amritsar (Firozpur Division), Charbagh (Lucknow Division) and Sunam Udham Singh Wala (Ambala Division).

The trains that have been identified include: 12953/54 August Kranti Express (Mumbai Central- H Nizamuddin), 15273/74 Satyagrah Express (Raxaul Jn – Anand Vihar Terminal), 12312/11 Netaji Express (Kalka – Howrah Jn), 13005/06 Howrah Mail (Howrah Jn – Amritsar) and 12903/04 Frontier Mail (Mumbai Central – Amritsar Jn).