Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar passes away at 59

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northern Railway Deepak Kumar passed away on Sunday morning, following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

According to officials, Kumar is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Kumar, served the Northern Railway in different capacities across his career spanning over thirty years, and was popular in his department for his soft spoken approach and jovial nature.

Advertisement

He was initially appointed in the Northern Railway as an Assistant Traffic Manager(ATM), and was an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of the 1993 batch.

Kumar not only worked with the Railways in various capacities, but also served in other ministries, including his stint with the Ministry of Defense.

He also attended several training sessions in foreign countries. The Railway officer is said to be from Gurdaspur in Punjab.