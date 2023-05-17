Northern Army Commander reviews security along LoC ahead of G20 meeting

Ahead of the high-profile G20 meeting in Srinagar, Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the operational preparedness of the Army units and also steps taken to foil infiltration of terrorists.

The Pakistan Army and other agencies have been trying to push in trained terrorists through the LoC along the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Northern Command of the Army tweeted that the Army Commander visited two units along the LoC in Poonch and Rashtriya Rifles in Rajauri sectors to review operational preparedness. He was briefed on the Counter Infiltration grid and processes being adopted.

He appreciated the measures adopted and lauded the troops for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. He further exhorted them to be fully prepared to meet all contingencies.

The Army Commander’s visit to the LoC has come days ahead of the meeting of the tourism working group of the G20 in Srinagar from 22 to 24 May. The Army is also on alert because of the political turmoil and widespread violence in neighbouring Pakistan following arrest and subsequent release of former PM Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Army, para-military forces and police have been put on high alert across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the G20 meeting. Intelligence reports have alerted the security forces of some possible terrorist attack around the time of the meeting.

Top brass of police, CRPF, BSF and SSB has asked its troops to be watchful against vehicle-borne IED (VBIED), sticky bomb, drone and other type of terror attacks. Waterbodies, including Srinagar’s Dal Lake, have been dominated by MARCOS of the Indian Navy.

The BSF has further tightened patrolling along the international border with Pakistan that touches the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua. Pakistani agencies have been making attempts to drop arms and ammunition for terrorists through drones.

The Indian Army has also been put on high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) that touches Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division and Baramulla, Kupwara and other places in North Kashmir.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGPs of Kashmir and Jammu ranges, Vijay Kumar and Mukesh Singh, are also regularly monitoring the security measures.