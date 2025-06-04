Northeast India continues to face flood crisis; Assam, Arunachal worst affected

Northeast India is grappling with a severe flood crisis with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh among the most affected states.

Continuous heavy rainfall has led to widespread flooding, landslides, and significant disruption to daily life across the region.

In Assam, the flood situation has deteriorated rapidly, with over 6.44 lakh people affected across 19 districts.

The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are flowing above danger levels, inundating vast areas and displacing thousands. Approximately 40,000 people are sheltering in relief camps. The death toll in the state has risen to 44, with casualties reported in several districts.

Kaziranga National Park has also been severely impacted, with 95 out of 233 forest checkposts inundated, prompting the migration of wild animals to neighboring hills in Karbi Anglong.

Arunachal Pradesh is facing a grim flood situation, with over 61,000 people affected across multiple districts, including Namsai, Changlang, and Lohit.

Continuous rainfall has caused landslides, damaging roads and disrupting essential services. In Itanagar, a cloudburst led to flooding in several areas, damaging roads and affecting water supply lines. Relief camps have been set up, and authorities are working to restore services and provide aid to affected residents.

In Manipur, over 56,000 people across 174 villages have been affected by severe flooding and landslides.

Authorities have established 44 relief camps in Imphal East and West districts to shelter displaced residents. The flooding has damaged over 10,000 houses and led to the evacuation of nearly 3,000 people.

Nagaland has experienced severe rainfall, leading to landslides that caused a 50-meter section of National Highway 2 (NH-2) to collapse near Phesama village in Kohima district.

This incident has severed a crucial transportation link between Nagaland and Manipur, stranding over a hundred trucks carrying goods.

In Sikkim, three Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and six others, including a commanding officer and his family, are missing after a landslide struck a forward military post in Chaten, north Sikkim. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The central government has stepped in to provide aid and support to the flood-affected states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured assistance to Assam, Sikkim, and Manipur.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-affected areas in Silchar and Cachar districts to assess the situation and provide support to affected residents. He emphasized the importance of preserving wetlands to mitigate urban flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for all northeastern states, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days. Authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow safety advisories as efforts continue to manage the crisis and provide relief to those affected.