Northeast a priceless gem of our Bharatiya culture: HM Amit Shah

On the third and final day of Youth parliament by ABVP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that north-east is a priceless gem of Bharatiya culture as it is not only unique in diversity, but also rich in cultural heritage, traditions and beliefs which are an integral part of our nationality.

Addressing the youths at NDMC centre, Shah said, “Today, peace and stability have been established in the North-East resulting in a 70 percent reduction in insurgency, a decline in martyrdom of security forces and 89 percent decrease in civilian death rate and in recent years, more than 10,500 insurgents have surrendered and laid down arms.”

Stating about the government’s initiative, the Home Minister highlighted, the government is bringing effective flood control plans for the region under which construction of more than 300 new lakes is proposed. Meanwhile, compared to 2014-15, there has been a 153 percent increase in budgetary allocation for the northeastern states in 2024-25, reflecting its commitment to the development of this region.

He added that if any student organization discusses character building, it is only ABVP which prioritizes the nation. “If you want to be at par with the future of Bharat, you must join ABVP. At the same time, ABVP should also act as a bridge between the student organizations of the North-East,” he said.

The three day youth parliament concluded on Tuesday and on the last day, North-East Youth Parliament was held under the joint collaboration of ABVP and Student’s Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL).

The event witnessed the participation of 170 representatives from 95 student organizations across the seven states of north-east. Furthermore, 50 representatives from ABVP’S Northeastern branches and 50 representatives from various northeast student organizations based out of Delhi marked their presence.

At the event, ABVP National General Secretary Dr.Virendra Solanki said, “ABVP has always played an active role in the security, cultural unity and overall development of North-East Bharat. Whether it is the issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in Assam or the initiative of awakening national consciousness through Shaheed Jyoti Yatra, the organization has shown determination on every front.”