North-west, Central India and South India likely to witness light to heavy rainfall

As a low-pressure system is likely to develop over the western and northern portions of the Bay of Bengal, IMD has forecast rain in a number of states.

Low-pressure conditions over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal would cause light to heavy rainfall in a number of regions of the nation, including the northwest, central, and south of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned in a statement on Tuesday.

Northwest India will likely experience heavy rain as the low-pressure system intensifies and moves closer to the beaches of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to an extended trough from southwest UP to the Bay of Bengal, isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be experienced in southern areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through Saturday.

From tonight till Saturday, mild to moderate widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected over east Madhya Pradesh; from September 13 to 16 in the Vidarbha area; from September 12 to 15 in Chhattisgarh; and from September 14 to 16 in west Madhya Pradesh.

Light to moderated as well as isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during September 12 to 15; Jharkhand during September 13 to 15; Gangetic West Bengal during September 12 to 14; and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 15 and 16.

IMD has also forecasted significant rainfall for Telangana on September 12 and 16, Kerala on September 12, and the ghat regions of Tamil Nadu today.

On September 16, West India’s Konkan and Goa may get sporadic heavy rainfall combined with thunderstorms and lightning. On September 15 and 16, rainfall in Marathwada and Maharashtra’s ghat regions may be comparable.

Northeast India Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will have scattered to moderately widespread rainfall along with a few isolated heavy showers on September 12 and 13.

The south-west monsoon is expected to continue active throughout central and eastern India until September 21, according to prior predictions from the weather service.