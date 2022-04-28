North MCD fined of Rs 50 lakh for Bhalswa landfill fire

A day after massive fire broke out at Bhalswa landfill, the Delhi Government, on Thursday, imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMCD) for negligence.

After an investigation into the fire, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) submitted a report to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Thursday, which found the MCD guilty of negligence. On the basis of the DPCC report, the minister has imposed the fine on it.

Meanwhile, the fire is still raging. Four fire tenders are engaged in dousing the flames. Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, blamed “corruption” in the municipal corporation as one of the reasons for frequent fires at landfills in the city.

So far, three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site.