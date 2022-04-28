Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / North MCD fined of Rs 50 lakh for Bhalswa landfill fire

North MCD fined of Rs 50 lakh for Bhalswa landfill fire

In reports the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report which was submitted to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, alleged negligence on the part of MCD.

IANS | New Delhi | April 28, 2022 6:46 pm

 

A day after massive fire broke out at Bhalswa landfill, the Delhi Government, on Thursday, imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMCD) for negligence.

After an investigation into the fire, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) submitted a report to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Thursday, which found the MCD guilty of negligence. On the basis of the DPCC report, the minister has imposed the fine on it.

Meanwhile, the fire is still raging. Four fire tenders are engaged in dousing the flames. Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, blamed “corruption” in the municipal corporation as one of the reasons for frequent fires at landfills in the city.

So far, three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Delhi govt slaps Rs 50L fine on North MCD for Bhalswa landfill fire
Ban on construction activity in Delhi removed, says Gopal Rai
70% air pollution in Delhi is from outside, asserts Gopal Rai