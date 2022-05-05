Nominations for Padma Awards-2023 open till 15th September, 2022

Online nominations and recommendations for “Padma Awards 2023” to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 have opened on 1st May, and the last date for the nominations is 15th September.

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the National Awards portal https://awards.gov.in, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcement said today.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry, etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma Portal

More details are available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the MHA website.