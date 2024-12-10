Nominations filed for AP RS bypoll

All three candidates of the ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the byelection to the three Rajya Sabha seats. Beeda Mastan Rao and Sana Satish filed their nomination as TDP candidates while R Krishnaiah filed his nomination paper as a BJP candidate.

Beeda Mastan Rao and Krishnaiah were YSRCP MPs but both resigned along with Mopidevi Venkataraman, also of the YSRCP, in August this year, before their term ended, to pave the way for TDP’s return to the Upper House. Currently, TDP does not have a single Rajya Sabha MP.

Krishnaiah, a prominent BC leader in both the Telugu states, is a party hopper. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 and he was elected unanimously. However, he quit as a YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP after the NDA had won the AP Assembly elections. He will again return to the Rajya Sabha but this time as a BJP member. While Beeda Mastan Rao has been with the TDP till 2019 when he joined YSRCP. Sana Satish is a businessman.

Advertisement

The YSRCP has only 11 MLAs and hence there is no chance of the party winning a seat in the Rajya Sabha. The election is slated for 20 December. However, it is likely to be unanimous as the Opposition YSRCP does not have sufficient numbers. Today was the last day for filing nominations for the bypoll in these three seats.

Several senior NDA leaders from the state including Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Narayana were present when the three candidates filed their nomination papers. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s brother and Jana Sena’s general secretary K Naga Babu is all set to join the state Cabinet after the BJP and the TDP failed to accommodate Jana Sena in the Rajya Sabha.