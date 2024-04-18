Nominations begin for 4th phase of LS polls in Andhra & Telangana

With the Election Commission issuing notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, candidates in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana began submitting their nomination papers on Thursday. Polling will be held in both the states on 13 May.

While BJP candidate DK Aruna submitted her nomination papers from Mahabubnagar in the presence of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Dr K Laxman, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri participated in a meeting ahead of filing of nomination by Etela Rajender, the BJP candidate from Malkajgiri.

“It is not only the largest constituency but also a mini India. Your candidate is both popular and experienced as he has served as a minister for seven years. I commend his work during Covid. I hope you will ensure his victory to enable him to utilise his experience in Delhi,” Puri said.

BJP’s another key contestant G Kishan Reddy, who is also the party’s Telangana unit president and lone minister from the Telugu state, will file his nomination from Secunderabad on Friday.

The Congress candidate from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi, filed his first set of nomination papers on Thursday. His rival from the BJP, Bharat Prasad, too filed his papers earlier in the day.

In Andhra Pradesh too, candidates began filing their nomination papers on Thursday. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh filed his nomination papers from Mangalagiri. A large number of TDP, JSP, and BJP activists were present on the occasion.

Similarly, the BJP candidate from Vijayawada West, YS Sujana Chowdary, led a huge rally ahead of filing his nomination papers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will file his nomination papers on 22 April at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

Nominations will be accepted until 25 April in both the Telugu states. The submitted nomination papers will be scrutinised on 26 April. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 29 April. While Telangana will see contests for 17 Lok Sabha seats, polling will be simultaneously held in 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.