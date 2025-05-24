Noida reports first COVID-19 case as national tally rises amid JN.1 variant spread

A 55-year-old woman from Noida with recent train travel history has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first reported case in the region, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr Narendra Kumar, confirmed on Saturday.

“The woman, a resident of Sector 110, Noida, is currently in home isolation,” Dr Kumar told a news agency. Her husband and maid, who live in the same household, have tested negative.

Experts believe the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across India is likely linked to the Omicron sub-variant JN.1, which is also spreading in other South and Southeast Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

“The spike is driven by the variant’s higher transmission rate,” said Dr Vikram Jeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Delhi-based Aakash Healthcare. “It has also been detected through airport screening programmes in the United States.”

However, current data suggest that the variant is not causing more severe illness.

Individuals with underlying conditions such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or heart disease are considered more vulnerable, though the severity of illness remains comparable to earlier strains.

Amid the rising case numbers, experts are urging citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant. However, opinions are divided regarding the need for COVID-19 booster shots.

Some health professionals recommend a fresh dose, citing waning immunity from previous vaccinations. Others argue that most Indians still retain strong protection, particularly those who have received two doses and recovered from a past infection.

On Friday, the Delhi government reported 23 new active COVID-19 cases in the national capital and issued an advisory to all hospitals to enhance COVID preparedness.

All medical directors, superintendents, and hospital administrators have been instructed to ensure the availability of essential resources, including hospital beds, oxygen supplies, antibiotics, and vaccines.

As of May 22, nearly 280 COVID-19 cases have been reported across India, primarily from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.