Noida Lamborghini accident: High-speed car owned by popular YouTuber crashes into labourers

A speeding luxury car hit two labourers, leaving them seriously injured in Sector-126 police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The car involved in the accident has been seized and the driver has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday. The luxury car, a Lamborghini registered in the name of one Mridul, crashed into the labourers sitting on the footpath. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard, and further legal action is being taken.

Advertisement

DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh today said, “A reckless car driver injured two people in Sector 126. The injured persons are admitted to a hospital. The car involved in the accident has been seized and the driver has been arrested. Case registered in the matter.

Advertisement

However, the high-end car was being driven by another person, Deepak. After the accident, the locals confronted the driver and called the cops. The police reached the spot and rushed the injured labourers to a nearby hospital. They also took the driver into custody.

“The car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak. The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested, and the car has been taken into custody. Sector-126 police station has registered a case, and further legal action is being taken,” the Noida Police said.

Narrating his ordeal from the hospital bed, one of the victims said that they could not get a chance to run as the car was being driven at a very high speed.

“The car ran over my leg…the car was at high speed…I got injuries on my face also…We were not able to run…,” he told a news agency.

According to some reports, the luxury car belonged to a popular social media influencer and YouTuber, Mridul. He goes by the name “The Mridul” on Instagram, where he has more than 3.5 million followers.