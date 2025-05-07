Noida International Airport nears completion in Gautam Buddh Nagar

With the Noida International Airport set to begin operations soon, the Uttar Pradesh police is gearing up to ensure foolproof security while maintaining a passenger-friendly environment.

The state government is deploying a specially trained unit of 131 police personnel to prevent any security lapses and make the police presence at the upcoming international airport in Jewar both alert and effective.

Officials here on Wednesday said to strengthen NIA’s security framework, a team of 131 police personnel has been selected, comprising 10 inspectors, 42 sub-inspectors, and 62 constables. In addition, 17 officers will be kept in reserve. All selected staff members are graduates under the age of 50 and are proficient in both computers and the English language.

The training is being conducted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Lucknow, based on the recommendation of the Bureau of Immigration. It is noteworthy that the Government of India had requested the deployment of the state police force at Jewar Airport to manage and monitor immigration services and other critical operations.

Acting on this request, the UP government has identified personnel from various departments of the police force to fulfill these duties. These officers are being trained to meet international standards and to function as a vigilant, capable, and robust monitoring force, ensuring the smooth and secure operation of immigration services at the Noida International Airport.

As NIA prepares for its launch, 19 immigration counters—10 for arrivals and 9 for departures—will be operated with the help of trained UP Police staff. These officers will undergo specialized training before deployment, ensuring they are ready to handle immigration services efficiently and deal swiftly with any irregularities.

The training program, conducted under the supervision of IPS officer Harsh Singh, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), is already underway in Lucknow. The first batch has completed training, while more sessions are set to begin soon, with the full process expected to conclude by July.

The training includes modules on immigration-related crimes, suspect identification, rapid response, and real-time field operations. Officers are also being trained in passport verification, e-visa monitoring, and the latest trends in international crime, such as human trafficking, smuggling, job scams, and document fraud.