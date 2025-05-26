Noida cop shot dead during raid in Ghaziabad to nab wanted criminal

A police constable, who was part of a Noida Police team on a mission to catch a wanted criminal from Ghaziabad, was shot dead by the latter’s associate, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Massoorie’s Nahal village late Sunday night when the team raided a location looking for Qadir, wanted in a case of robbery registered in Noida’s Phase-III Police Station.

Advertisement

As the team reached the said location, Qadir and his associates opened fire and pelted stones at the police party with the intention to kill them. As a bullet hit Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal in the head he was rushed to Yashoda Hospital Nehru Nagar where he was declared dead by doctors.

Advertisement

Notably, several policemen, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, are currently undergoing treatment, a statement from the police stated.

Saurabh, a 2016-batch policeman was a native of Shamli and was posted at Phase-III Police Station.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced Rs 1 Lakh compensation to Deshwal’s kin from her salary. Besides, each police personnel in the district will contribute a day’s salary to financial assistance of his family, the statement added.

Qadir, who escaped taking advantage the commotion, was later nabbed, and is currently in custody. With 16 criminal cases against him he is a history-sheeter of Thana Masoori, an official said. The police are on the lookout for Adil, brother of Qadir, and several others involved in the attack, he added.