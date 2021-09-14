WHO nod to Covaxin by month-end: Niti Aayog

The World Health Organisation’s approval for Covaxin is likely before the month-end, Dr VK Paul, member Niti Aayog and chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, said here today.

The WHO approval for emergency use of Covaxin will not only declare it safe for use in other countries but will also enable people receiving the shot to travel abroad without mandatory quarantine, he said.

The dossier of Bharat Biotech has been under review by technical experts for consideration since July.

“We know of positive developments – data sharing, data evaluation going on through multiple reviews and we know that we are close to a decision point. We believe that a positive decision could be coming in before the month-end,” he was quoted as saying.

“We must give time to WHO to make their decision based on science and yet we hope that the decisions will be taken quickly because people who are receiving Covaxin have certain imperatives of travel etc, for which WHO’s concurrence is important,” Paul added.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had told Parliament that the application for pre-qualification was submitted by Bharat Biotech on July 9.

Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, has received the WHO pre-qualification.