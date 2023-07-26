Lashing out at the BJP obstructing the functioning of Parliament over Manipur violence, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said here on Wednesday that the no-confidence motion brought by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the Union government in the Lok Sabha will stop it from evading accountability.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader said, “Manipur is burning, and there are growing concerns that the instability could potentially spread to other states in the Northeast region. In response to the situation, INDIA is bringing a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha.”

Chadha further said that while the BJP is reluctant to let Parliament function, INDIA seeks to uphold democratic values by ensuring the government’s accountability through the no-confidence motion.

Advertisement

“The BJP doesn’t want the Parliament to function, but INDIA does. The no-confidence motion will stop the BJP-led government from evading accountability and will compel it to allow the Parliament function,” he tweeted.

By advocating for the no-confidence motion, Chadha underlines the importance of democratic principles and the need for the government to be answerable to the people it serves. The motion serves as a potent mechanism to hold the ruling party accountable for its actions and decisions, ensuring transparency and integrity in the nation’s governance.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP clarified that the primary objective of the motion is to initiate an extensive and meaningful discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur and the Northeast region.

“A no-confidence motion traditionally serves as an instrument to compel the prime minister to address the issues raised. It is a legitimate parliamentary mechanism to hold the government accountable and prompt it to address critical matters affecting the nation. By utilizing this instrument, INDIA seeks to emphasize the urgency of the situation and demand accountability from the ruling government,” Chadha said.

He emphasised that regardless of the outcome of the motion, such legitimate parliamentary instruments strengthen India’s democracy.