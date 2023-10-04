No special package from Centre for disaster-hit HP, regrets R S Bali

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Chairman R S Bali called it unfortunate that the Centre has not yet announced a special package for Himachal Pradesh (HP) despite the colossal loss the state suffered due to a natural calamity.

He, however, said there was still a hope that the Centre would respond to the concerns of the state that suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore.

As many as 498 precious lives were lost, 3,500 houses were completely damaged, and 13,000 houses were partially damaged.

Bali said that the state government had earnestly implored the central government for a special relief package for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the state.

While addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Bali lauded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for coming up with a comprehensive Rs 4,500 crore special relief package for the state, despite financial limitations.

“The special relief package is historic as it is for the first time that any state has shown sensitivity for its people and for rehabilitation and reconstruction, without any single penny contribution from the central government,” he said.

The state government would ensure that the relief would reach each and every affected person of the state, he added.

The Opposition did not support the single-line resolution brought by the state government in the State Assembly to demand a special relief package from the Centre, he lamented.

“The BJP MLAs played with the sentiments of the people of the state, by remaining silent on the resolution. They did not support it,” he said, referring it to be a black day for the state.

This is the second time the tourism sector in the state has suffered a setback. The first was during the Covid pandemic, and now the recent disaster due to rain fury.

Himachal Pradesh had never faced such a catastrophe in its history, he added.

Even the BJP MPs of the state failed to effectively take up the issue of the special relief package for the state with the central government, he rued.

Bali stated that during the last weekend, the tourist rush in some of the tourist destinations, including Shimla, Kasauli, Dalhousie, and Dharmshala had raised hopes of a revival of tourism in the state.

Reiterating that the “state is safe and ready” to welcome tourists, he said that disaster had hit only in specific places.

He further said that to scale up tourist footfall in the state “the tourism department has chalked out plans” to capture the festive season, for which an “itinerary has been planned” for all the districts.