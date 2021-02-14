The distribution of daily deaths among states and Union territories in a span of 24 hours reflects a significant decline, with 17 of them not reporting any new Covid-19 fatality, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The states and Union territories that have not reported any new deaths in the last 24 hours are Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Altogether 13 states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths due to Covid. India’s total Covid active caseload currently stands at 1.36 lakh comprising just 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

A total of 12,143 daily new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours, it said, adding that 86.01 per cent of the new cases are from six states. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,397, followed by Maharashtra with 3,670, while Tamil Nadu reported 483 new cases.

Further, 103 deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours. Six states account for 80.58 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 36 casualties. Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths, while Karnataka and Punjab reported 8 deaths each.

A total of 1,06,00,625 people have recovered so far with 11,395 patients getting discharged in the previous 24 hours. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries, with 5,332 newly-recovered cases.

Delhilogs 126 cases & no death: Delhi today recorded 126 fresh coronavirus cases and no Covidlinked death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.21 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government’s health department. This was the second time this month when the single-day Covid fatality count was stated to be zero.

(With PTI inputs)