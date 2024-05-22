No matter how hard INDIA bloc tries, only Modi will win: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that with the conclusion of five phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, people across the nation are confirmed about the results on June 4 – ‘Fir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Abki Baar 400 Par.’

The Chief Minister, who was addressing a public meeting at Polytechnic College Ground, Basti in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: “PM Modi has ended the 500-year wait of people by inaugurating the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. People will now vote for him.”

The CM also appealed for support in favour of Lok Sabha candidates Harish Dwivedi from Basti, Praveen Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar and Jagdambika Pal from Dumariyaganj.

CM Yogi said that a wonderful confluence of India’s heritage and development is visible today.

“Earlier, in the name of healthcare facilities, there was only BHU in Purvanchal and a medical college in Gorakhpur, but today the work has been done to establish medical college in every district including Maharajganj, Basti, Siddharthnagar, and AIIMS in Gorakhpur.”

He further mentioned that children were dying from encephalitis for 40 years. To save the childhood here, PM Modi has provided health facilities like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, and medical colleges.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, we need to create a self-reliant and developed India. This region once longed for a single sugar mill to operate. Today, new sugar mills are running, and payments for sugarcane are being made to the farmers,” he said.

“The Gorakhpur fertilizer factory, which was closed during the Congress era, is now operating at over 110 percent capacity. New standards of progress are being set for a new India,” Yogi added.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to work with all their might to bring back the Modi government. He urged people to dedicate each of the 80 seats, including the three seats of the region, to PM Modi in UP, contributing to the goal of surpassing 400 seats.