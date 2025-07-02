No link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths among youth, say Indian health agencies

In response to public concerns around sudden, unexplained deaths, particularly among young adults, India’s top medical research bodies have found no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to such fatalities.

Two independent studies, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have affirmed the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country.

“The findings are conclusive, COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of sudden death in young adults,” said the official statement from the Health Ministry, referring ICMR’s to a recently completed case–control study led by the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai.

The multicentric study, titled “Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India,” was conducted across 47 tertiary hospitals in 19 states and Union Territories between May and August 2023. It reviewed deaths of individuals who appeared healthy but died suddenly between October 2021 and March 2023. According to researchers, the comprehensive data analysis found no direct link between vaccination and these fatalities.

A second, ongoing prospective study titled “Establishing the cause in sudden unexplained deaths in young” is being carried out by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in collaboration with ICMR. While the study is still underway, early findings indicate that heart attacks—or myocardial infarction—remain the leading cause of sudden deaths in the 18–45 age group.

According to the official document, preliminary data suggest that the pattern of causes of sudden deaths has not changed significantly over the years; moreover, genetic mutations have been identified as a possible cause in many of the unexplained death cases.

Both studies point to a combination of contributing factors such as pre-existing health conditions, post-COVID complications, genetic susceptibility, and risky lifestyle habits—rather than vaccination—as the drivers behind sudden deaths.