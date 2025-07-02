No licence, no keys: Jharkhand’s Bokaro to enforce strict action on minor drivers

Underage driving will now face strict legal action in Bokaro in Jharkhand as the district administration and traffic police jointly launch a special enforcement drive from July 3. The campaign, directed by Chas Sub-Divisional Officer Pranjal Dhanda, aims to prevent minors — under 18 years of age — from operating vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be checked across key locations, and if any minor is found driving, action will be taken under relevant legal provisions. Authorities clarified that responsibility will extend beyond the minor—parents, guardians, or vehicle owners will also be held liable for allowing underage individuals to drive.

“Do not hand over vehicles to children without a valid driving licence. This is not only illegal but dangerous,” the administration cautioned.

Traffic DSP Vidya Shankar stated that despite continuous awareness drives, minors are still often seen speeding and violating traffic rules, posing threats to themselves and others. “This campaign is not just about enforcement—it’s about saving lives,” he said.

As part of the drive, awareness programmes will be conducted in schools, coaching institutes, and both urban and rural areas. Vehicles such as school buses, autos ferrying children, and private transport will also be inspected to ensure compliance with safety norms.

The district administration reiterated that road safety remains a top priority, and any violation of traffic rules will be dealt with firmly.