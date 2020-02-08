Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday asserted that judging is a difficult task while adding that judges never aim at gaining popularity but only at resolution of disputes.

“Judging can be a difficult task. Judges do what everybody avoids, which is taking decisions. No judge aims at popularity, the idea is to resolve disputes,” Bobde said at an international conference on ‘Arbitration in the era of Globalisation’ here.

Arbitration is a technique to resolve disputes outside the court, by referring them to a neutral party for a binding decision.

Addressing the conference, he said that arbitration should not mirror the judicial process.

“Globalisation has led to growth in cross-border trading which has, in turn, led to arbitration,” the CJI added.