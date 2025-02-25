No honorarium hike for ‘shiksha mitras’ in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has no plan to increase the honorarium of ‘shiksha mitras’ in the state.

Replying to a question of SP MLA Rakesh Verma in the UP Assembly on Tuesday, UP primary education Minister Sandeep Singh said that there is no plan to increase the honorarium of shiksha mitras, and that they will continue to get honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month.

There are around 1.50 lakh shiksha mitras in the northern state.

However, the SP MLA targeted the government, alleging that the UP government has made Shiksha Mitras a bonded laborer and they are being given less honorarium than minimum wages.

Pointing out the Education Minister, he said, ” the person who takes care of the dog at the minister is getting Rs 30,000 but those who are taking care of the future children are being ignored”.

The BJP MLAs objected when SP MLA compared the education Minister with a person who takes care of dogs. The treasury bench demanded an apology from the SP MLA for his comment on the Minister.

Primary Education Minister Sandeep Singh said that earlier too the opposition had compared him with animals. They should apologize in the House, he demanded.

Earlier, SP MLA Ragini Sonkar alleged that the state police is converting most of the murders as suicide.

“The victim’s families are not getting justice. Women and SC-ST are being tortured while postmortem were not being conducted with a panel of doctors”, she charged.

But replying to the charges, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said ,” I don’t know from where the MLA has got these statistics. As per government records in 2024, rate of murder had reduced by 41% as compared to 2016. In 2016, 4667 murders took place while in 2024 there were 2753 murders, the minister claimed.