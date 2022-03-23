No more Guidelines under Disaster Management Act for COVID containment

The states and Union Territories have been advised not to issue guidelines for COVID containment measures. A letter to this effect was sent to all the administrators of states and union territory by the home secretary.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to administrators of states and Union Territories, advising them to consider discontinuing the issue of guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures. This comes in the wake of a fall in the number of Corona cases in the country and large-scale vaccination.

The home secretary acknowledged that there has been a steep decline in the number of Corona cases. In the letter, he said that the total caseload in the country stood at 23,913 and the daily positivity rate has also declined to 0.28. Besides, the home secretary said that a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered hence there was no need to issue guidelines under the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment.

He further wrote that after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management act for COVID containment measures.

The letter said that on the expiry of February 25, 2022, no further order would be issued by MHA. However, ministry of health and family welfare advisories on COVID containment measures including the use of face masks and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.

“In view of the nature of the disease we still need to remain watchful of the situation where ever any surge in the number of cases is observed the states or UTs and may consider taking prompt and proactive action at the local level as advised by MoHFW from time to time,” the Home Secretary warned the administrators.

He advised all the states/UTs UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing the issue of orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management 2005 for COVID containment measures. However, advisories on COVID containment measures, including the use of face masks will continue.