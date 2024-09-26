Thrissur Pooram disruption: Home secretary rejects ADGP’s report; recommends reinvestigation

Kerala home secretary Bishwanath Sinha has recommended a reinvestigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram held in April 2024, to find the alleged conspiracy behind the sabotage of the festival . Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final call on this recommendation

The CM on Wednesday hinted that a probe into the Thrissur Pooram disruption would be conducted. He said he has forwarded the ADGP’s report on Thrissur Pooram disruption to the home secretary for his opinion. A decision regarding further investigation on the matter will be decided on getting the report from him, he said.

On Tuesday, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahabe forwarded the probe report to the Chief Minister attached with his recommendations . In his report, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahabe has pointed out the lapses on the part of ADGP Ajith Kumar in the conduct of the Pooram . The state police chief also proposed further investigation in the matter to find the alleged conspiracy in the Pooram disruption

If the recommendations of the home secretary and state police chief are accepted by the Chief Minister, ADGP M R . Ajith Kumar, who is currently embroiled in controversies linked to revelations by CPI-M-backed independent MLA P V Anvar, could face scrutiny over his alleged role in the Pooram disruption. On Wednesday, the government also ordered an inquiry into Ajith Kumar’s controversial meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav

Once the recommendations of the home secretary and state police chief are accepted, the government has three options for further investigation: appoint a Special Team, hand the case over to the CBI, or constitute a Judicial Enquiry Commission.

The Congress-led UDF opposition has already called for a judicial commission to investigate the allegation that the Pooram was disrupted to benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The disruption of the Thrissur Pooram has triggered a political row in the state. The CPI , Congress and the CPI-M -backed independent MLA P V Anvar had alleged that Thrissur Pooram was purposely disrupted to create a favorable situation for BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur. Anvar even went on to say that Ajith Kumar, who was entrusted with conducting the probe, was the master brain behind it.

On the day of the Pooram earlier this April, police reportedly obstructed people carrying palm leaves for elephants and decorative umbrellas intended for the ‘Kudamattam’ ceremony. Thrissur city police Commissioner Ankit Asokan later explained that the police intervened as several individuals attempted to enter the area by carrying palm leaves and umbrellas. Asokan was also accused of ordering a lathi charge on the night of the Pooram.

ADGP Ajith Kumar in his report on disruption of Thrissur Pooram says that there was no conspiracy of external forces in the Thrissur Pooram incident . “There was an error on the part of the police officers involved, but there is no evidence of a conspiracy to disrupt the Pooram festival,” Ajith Kumar said in the report submitted to the state police chief