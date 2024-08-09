No global force can prevent India from becoming a superpower: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that India’s time has come and no global force can stop the nation from becoming a superpower.

He emphasised the importance of embracing the Panch Pranas introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

The Chief Minister launched the ‘Veeron Ko Naman’ programme in Veer Bhoomi Kakori, Uttar Pradesh. He stated, “The collective commitment to the nation’s interests would be a true homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom. If citizens embrace the Panch Pranas and fulfil their duties, India will undoubtedly emerge as ‘Vishwaguru’ and the world’s leading superpower.”

During the event, CM Yogi released a booklet prepared by the Postal Department and the Department of Culture. He also took a moment to connect with children outside the Kakori Shaheed Mandir and took selfies.

Notably, the Kakori train robbery on August 9, 1925, saw the stopping of the 8 Down Saharanpur-Lucknow Passenger train at Kakori, where the treasury of the then government was looted, striking fear into the British government. Now, in the centenary year of this event, the UP government is commemorating it with cultural programmes aimed at preserving these sacred memories and fostering patriotism among the people of Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, CM Yogi highlighted the valour of Mother India’s brave sons, such as Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendranath Lahiri, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Ramakrishna Khatri, who made headlines not only in India but across the world for their act of using British revenue to serve the nation.

He said that these programmes organised across the state are an opportunity to salute those brave sons and great revolutionaries who sacrificed everything for the nation. “Independence was not achieved in a day. Its foundation was laid by the struggles that took place in different periods,” he added.

He remarked that Uttar Pradesh has always been at the forefront of the freedom movement, from Mangal Pandey’s 1857 rebellion to the first war of independence in Bithoor, Kanpur, under the leadership of Nana Sahib and the Rani of Jhansi.

Reflecting on the state’s proud history, CM Yogi noted that two years ago, Uttar Pradesh commemorated the centenary of the 1922 Chauri Chaura incident. Now, as the nation enters the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the centenary of the Kakori action presents a profound opportunity to express gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed everything for India’s freedom.

The Chief Minister said that during the Kakori train action, the revolutionaries devised to stop Indian money from being transported to Britain and used it to fund the Indian revolution. Although they secured only Rs 4,679, the British government spent a staggering Rs 10 lakh on the subsequent trial. The brave revolutionaries were sentenced to death without even a fair hearing, and the then government showed cowardice by hanging them a day before the scheduled date.

CM Yogi mentioned that some brave revolutionaries involved in the action were hanged while some were sentenced to Kalapani. Despite being offered various temptations by the British, these heroes remained steadfast in their resolve, echoing the words, “Jeevan Pushp Chadha Charno Mein, Mange Matribhoomi Se Yeh Var, Tera Vaibhav Amar Rahe Maa, Hum Din Char Rahe Na Rahe” (“Laying our lives at your feet, we seek only one boon from our motherland: May your glory remain eternal, whether we live or die”).

The CM highlighted India’s remarkable progress over the last decade, attributing the nation’s journey from the 10th to the 4th largest economy to the leadership of PM Modi. He projected that India is on the path to becoming the world’s third-largest superpower within the next two years. However, he emphasised that this future can only be realised if the nation’s citizens prioritise the country over caste, opinion, or religion.

CM Yogi underscored the importance of building an egalitarian society and embracing initiatives like “Vocal for Local” to ensure widespread prosperity. He expressed confidence that no global force can hinder India’s rise, stating that “this is the time, the right time” for the nation to assert its place on the world stage.

“On August 9, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement. Today, the tune of various bands will be played along with the national anthem at every martyr’s memorial. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Abhiyan will also be run in which four and a half crore tricolours will be hoisted in every house in Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi added.

Speaking at the launch, the CM said that this year-long programme is being started with the belief that everyone will participate in various patriotic programmes. He also highlighted the symbolism of Nag Panchami, observed on Friday, stating that the snake represents ‘Kundalini Shakti.’

In addition to these celebrations, CM Yogi congratulated India’s athletes for their recent achievements, including a new medal in hockey and Neeraj Chopra’s success in the javelin throw, emphasising that the country draws inspiration from their dedication and excellence.

The ‘Veeron Ko Naman’ programme, organised under the Kakori Train Action Shatabdi Mahotsav by the District Administration Lucknow and the Culture Department, featured a variety of cultural events, including short films, dance dramas, and heroic songs. During the event, the Chief Minister honoured the descendants of freedom fighters and martyrs, including Rohit Khatri (great-grandson of Ramakrishna Khatri), Rajiv Kumar Singh, and Kshipra Singh (great-grandson and great-granddaughter of Thakur Roshan Singh), Afaq Ullah Khan (grandson of Ashfaqullah Khan), and Manmohan Pandey (brother of Captain Manoj Pandey).

During the centenary celebration of the Kakori Train Action, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hailed the day as unforgettable for all Indians, marking it as a pivotal moment when the brave sons of India struck a blow against British rule. Recalling the historic event, Pathak noted that it was at Kakori where Lahiri Ji initiated the action by stopping the train, setting the stage for a decisive victory over the British.

Pathak expressed his admiration for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, particularly his decision to rename the Kakori incident which has inspired people to pay homage to the martyrs on this significant day. He also lauded the CM for organising a function in memory of the courageous martyrs, underscoring the importance of remembering their sacrifices.

Adding to the praise, Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised that whenever the Sanatan tradition faced attacks, India found itself subjugated. He extended heartfelt thanks to CM Yogi for renaming the Kakori train robbery as the Kakori Train Action, a move he believes honours the true spirit of the event. Singh called for a collective pledge to make India a global leader and a world guru, and to advance the state’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by embracing the principle of ‘Nation First.’

Meanwhile, on Friday, the 100th anniversary of the Kakori Train Action, a series of competitions started across all state districts. Winners will receive cash prizes and framed certificates at a special event on August 15. The prize money for district and state-level winners will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 51,000. Seven participants who do not get a place in the top three will also receive consolation prizes.