Bringing an end to the speculations of the extension of the odd-even scheme in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that with the improving air quality, the scheme will not be extended.

“As the sky is clear now, there is no need of odd-even scheme,” Kejriwal said while speaking to media.

Earlier on Friday, he said that the odd-even scheme might be extended as the air quality remains very bad. He had said that the government will take a call on the extension of the odd-even scheme.

On November 4, the Delhi government had launched the third phase of the odd-even scheme till November 15. But as the air quality didn’t show much improvement, in fact, it went bad, there were speculations of the scheme to be extended.

The scheme was not welcomed by the opposition parties as the BJP leader on the first day of the scheme drove an odd-number car on the even date.