No benefit of govt schemes to farmers burning ‘narwai’ in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has passed strict directives that the benefits of government schemes would not be provided to those farmers who still burn ‘narwai’ (crop residue).

The CM passed these instructions during a review meeting of the revenue department at the CM House in Bhopal.

Dr Yadav noted that the growing practice of burning crop residue (‘narwai’) after harvest is causing severe environmental damage, including air pollution and degradation of soil quality. He pointed out that burning stubble destroys essential nutrients in the soil, reducing its fertility.

He informed that the state government has already banned the burning of crop residue.

The CM averred that despite this, if any farmer is found burning narwai, he would be denied the benefits under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Additionally, their crops will not be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the following year.

He emphasised that this decision will be implemented from 1 May, keeping in view environmental protection, soil conservation, and sustaining land productivity.