No alliance as of now, only emotional talks going on: Raut on Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunion

Amid talks of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray’s reunion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday clarified that as of now, there are no alliance talks, but only an emotional conversation is going on between the estranged cousins.

“There is no alliance (between MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) as of now, only emotional talks are going on… Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken…,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking about the possibility of an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Raut asserted that any decision in this regard will be taken by the two brothers.

Advertisement

“Both brothers will decide (about the alliance). We have accepted what Uddhav Ji said: for Maharashtra, if we (MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) need to come together, we will,” he stated.

Raut also slammed parties that claim to be the well-wishers of Maharashtra but broke the Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to attack the pride of the state.

“Uddhav Ji said that there are a few parties who claim to be well-wishers of Maharashtra, but they are the enemy of Maharashtra. They broke Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena to attack the pride of Maharashtra, and with such parties, we shouldn’t have any relations, and then only we can be true Maharashtrians, and this is not a condition but the feelings of the people of Maharashtra, and this is what Udhhav ji has said…” the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP added.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, during a recent podcast with actor Mahesh Manjrekar, had expressed his willingness to reunite with estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav in the interest of Maharashtra.

“The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor — Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for the existence of Maharashtra and the Marathi people. Coming together is not difficult, it’s a matter of will. It’s not just about my desire or selfishness. We need to look at the bigger picture. All Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single party,” Raj Thackeray said.

In a separate event, Uddhav Thackeray hinted that he, too, was ready to put aside their differences, but set a condition.

“I’m ready to put aside petty disputes…But there is one condition…We cannot keep switching sides– supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

“Anyone who acts against Maharashtra’s interests — I will not welcome them, invite them home, or sit with them. Let this be clear first, and then let us work together for Maharashtra,” he added.