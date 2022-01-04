NMDC production increases by 30%, and sales 27% up

Country’s largest Iron Ore Public Sector Unit, National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) registered a growth of 30 percent in its production and 27 % in its sale during the past nine months, claimed the Ministry of Steel under which the PSU falls.

The Ministry claimed that the PSU has shown a steady growth trajectory, produced 3.95 MT and sold 3.40 MT of iron ore in the month of December, 2021. This is the highest ever production in any December month since inception, the Ministry claimed.

Cumulative production and sales figures for the first nine months of FY22, up to December 2021, stood at 28.32 MT and 28.36 MT respectively, recording the best ever 9 months physical performance of NMDC, the Ministry said.

“In 2022 with the completion of several of our projects you will see NMDC transition into a very different company with stronger fundamentals and exciting, cutting edge mining technologies,” said the NMDC CMD Sumit Deb.