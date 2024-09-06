NMDC forges Chhattisgarh’s future with iron will

Bastar, a region in the heart of Chhattisgarh, has long been defined by its dense forests, rich tribal culture, and complex history. Once overshadowed by the challenges of insurgency, the region is now on a path of transformation, largely due to NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer.

Since its inception in 1958 and the commencement of operations in Bailadila in 1968, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has played a pivotal role in redefining the region’s identity, transforming it from a secluded area into one of India’s top iron ore-producing states.

As NMDC celebrates its 66th year, the company reflects on its significant impact in transforming Bastar’s socio-economic landscape and redefining the state’s identity.

From Bailadaila to Dantewada and Jagdalpur, NMDC has been a beacon of hope and development. Its two mining hubs, Bacheli and Kirandul Complexes, have not only been pivotal in boosting iron ore production but have also contributed significantly to the region’s economic upliftment through infrastructure development, job creation, and community welfare programs. With their combined output, Bacheli and Kirandul have positioned Chhattisgarh as one of the top iron ore-producing states in India.

For long, NMDC has contributed through royalties, taxes, and duties, totaling close to Rs 20,000 crore in the last six years, providing essential financial support for public services, infrastructure projects, and welfare programs that have benefited many of its residents and communities.

For upliftment of host communities, NMDC has invested approximately Rs 1,400 crore in various CSR activities in Chhattisgarh alone in the last ten years, focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and community empowerment.

One of NMDC’s most impactful contributions has been in the realm of education and employment. The company’s initiatives have directly employed over 5,000 individuals and created indirect job opportunities for over 20,000 people, supporting countless families across Bastar.

Recognizing the challenges posed by high school dropout rates, NMDC launched its Education Improvement Program, which has already benefited 4,367 children, including 2,027 girls. Through Initiatives like Shiksha Sahyog, NMDC provides scholarships to over 18,000 students annually.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), praised the development in Bastar and said, “As we reflect on NMDC’s journey of over six decades in Chhattisgarh, I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering dedication of our employees and the enduring support of the local communities, particularly in Bastar.

“NMDC’s commitment extends far beyond mining; it is about being a steadfast partner in the region’s progress, ensuring that the rich heritage and culture of Bastar continue to thrive alongside development. We remain deeply committed to the national cause, contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of this region while preserving its unique cultural legacy. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, more prosperous future for Chhattisgarh and for our nation,” he stated.

For a land that once lacked connectivity, the construction of the Gaurav Path four-lane road at Dantewada connecting the hinterlands is a blessing. Similarly, a partnership with the Government of Chhattisgarh to construct a 19.4 km-long bypass for Jagdalpur has significantly enhanced regional connectivity and accessibility.

In remote villages lacking access to health centers, NMDC has set up hospitals and mobile medical units, known as “hospitals on wheels,” to provide essential medical services to over 50 villages.

Each year, approximately 100,000 out-patients and 35,000 in-patients receive free treatment at these project hospitals. Additionally, NMDC has supported a state-of-the-art medical college with advanced facilities at Jagdalpur at a cost of Rs 50 Crore.