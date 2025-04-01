Nitish’s silence adds to Muslims’ anxiety over Waqf Bill

The Central government’s secrecy over the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday has baffled Muslims in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s continued silence on the issue has further intensified their apprehensions.

Community leaders have described it as the Central government’s attempt to take control of mosques and dargahs, to dismantle the Waqf system and further marginalise Muslims.

Advertisement

Certain JDU leaders have said that Nitish Kumar would never allow any injustice to the community. But, Muslims in the state have been expecting him to put it on record.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Amir of Imarat-e-Sharia Anisur Rahman Qasimi appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Chandrababu Naidu to put pressure on the Central government to withdraw the Bill. He said the Bill should not be introduced as there are many flaws in it.

This Bill is in favour of the land mafia, he said, adding that the government should withdraw the Bill as there are 44 flaws in it.

He said that the Waqf Bill is being used as a political weapon to further weaken the Muslim community.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav reiterated on Tuesday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is committed to stop the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Bill. “We will oppose it at every level. Their conspiracy is to break the country. Those who want to grab the property of Waqf through the Waqf Bill will never be allowed to succeed,” he added.

The RJD leader said that the Waqf Amendment Bill brought by the Central government is not legal and asserted that everyone who believes in the Constitution of India should remain united in taking forward the Ganga-Jamuni culture.

He said, “Our party has always opposed such unconstitutional actions and will continue to do so. Even when these matters came up in the JPC, our party opposed this Bill and our opposition against this Bill will continue in the House as well.”

He also said that those who are in power should realise that the country and the constitutional system of the country are bigger than power. The parties that are supporting this bill for power want to weaken the Ganga-Jamuni culture of the country and want to weaken the country.