Nitish visits Maner Dargah as his silence over Waqf Bill baffles Muslims

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the historic Maner Sharif Dargah in Patna on Sunday to participate in the 756th Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Makhdoom Shah Kamaluddin Ahmed Yahya Maneri.

Maner Sharif Khanqah in-charge Syed Shah Tariq Suharwardi Ainayatullah Firdausi and other devotees welcomed the Chief Minister and felicitated him by presenting a cap and a handkerchief.

He spent some time in the spiritual atmosphere, offered a ‘chadar’ with reverence and prayed for the peace, development and prosperity of Bihar.

Kumar has been a frequent visitor to Maner Sharif Dargah, a symbol of Bihar’s Ganga-Jamuni culture and mutual brotherhood, on the occasion of Urs. It reflects his resolve to strengthen religious harmony in the state and for the development of Bihar.

However, this visit bears special significance in the current political atmosphere. Muslims across Bihar are upset by the JDU’s stand on the proposed

Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been termed as the central government’s attempt to take control of mosques and dargahs.

Muslim community leaders have described it as an attempt to dismantle the Waqf system and further marginalise Muslims.

Nitish Kumar’s close aide and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was the most vociferous among the BJP allies in backing the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

While the party’s Muslim faces openly criticised the Bill, a few other JDU leaders said that Muslim apprehensions must be addressed before it is finalised.

Kumar’s continued silence has baffled Muslims, who have been supporting the JDU despite its alliance with the BJP.

Recently, an RJD leader had erected huge hoardings across Patna accusing the chief minister of backstabbing Muslims over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The sentiment is growing among common Muslims.

Navendu, veteran journalist and a keen political observer, said that former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav used to be the most popular political leader among Muslims.

Today, Nitish Kumar is the first choice of Muslim voters in Bihar. He has made genuine efforts to uplift the Muslim community in the state and it has won him immense admiration. But his continued silence over the Waqf bill might alter his reputation, he said.