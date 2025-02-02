Nitish inaugurates Bihar’s first smart village

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the state’s first Smart Village in the Banka district on Sunday. The village is spread across 11 acres in Babarchak village, which was destroyed during the 1989 communal riots.

The smart village is the manifestation of the vision of former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam, who had given the concept of PURA (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas). This smart village has been developed on the lines of a township with advanced infrastructure including proper roads, street light, electricity connection, drinking water supply and drainage system to every house, healthcare facilities and a primary school.

This scheme will benefit 164 landless poor families living in slums on the roadside in the neighbouring villages. A total of 65 houses have been built in the first phase and have been given to the beneficiaries.

Babarchak village was a densely populated area but was completely destroyed during the 1989 communal riots and the residents were forced to migrate to neighbouring areas. The decision to develop it as Bihar’s first Smart Village infused new energy among the local villagers, who said that the area which had no proper road and basic amenities will open a new path of development.

As part of the Pragati Yatra, Nitish Kumar also visited Odhani Dam and inaugurated a resort and launched various other facilities. He also laid the foundation stone of a theme park and parking lot. Located close to Banka district headquarters, Odhani Dam is a popular picnic spot for the local population. Now, the Bihar government has been developing it as a major tourist attraction. An artificial island has been constructed in the middle of the dam which will add new appeal.

The chief minister also visited the proposed site for the government medical college and hospital in Banka and instructed the officials to expedite the construction work so that people of the region get quality healthcare facilities at their doorstep.