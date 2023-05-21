Nitish extends support to Kejriwal against Centre’s ordinance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday extended his support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control of ‘services’ back to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Kumar held a meeting with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in the national capital on Sunday. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Bihar CM hit out at the Centre over the ordinance, saying, “How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It’s against the Constitution.”

“We stand with Arvind Kejriwal,” the Bihar Chief Minister asserted.

Kumar, who is putting in efforts to unite opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre, said, “Will hold meetings in the future as well, we are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country.”

Addressing the media on the issue of ordinance, Kejriwal said, Nitish said that he stands with the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal said: “I thank Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for coming to us. The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had given all the powers to the Delhi government by 5-0, which after eight days the Centre overturned by bringing an ordinance, and gave all the power to Lt Governor. It is against the Constitution.”

The Delhi CM said, “Today when Nitish Kumar ji came, we had a detailed discussion and he said we are in your support. Nitish Kumar Ji said that he is standing with the people of Delhi and will fight together against the Centre in this injustice.”

The AAP leader also said that as Kumar is trying to bring all the opposition parties together and if all the opposition comes together in Rajya Sabha, then it will be a big victory.

“If the Centre brings this ordinance in the form of a bill and all non-BJP parties come together, then this bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. If this happens then it will be a semi-final and in 2024 a clear message will go that the BJP government is leaving,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that he will go to meet the presidents of all opposition parties with this formal request.

“The day after tomorrow there is a meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata,” the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, “BJP is troubling the non-BJP governments. The central government is doing an injustice to Arvind Kejriwal. We stand with them. Discrimination is not fair. We will not let this happen,” he said.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi LG regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the LG shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the LG is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land.

The top court stressed that if the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted.

The ordinance came after the apex court gave the Delhi government control in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers.