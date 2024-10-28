Nitish calls crucial NDA meeting ahead of assembly polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday convened a crucial meeting of key constituents of the ruling NDA to draw specific strategies for the 2025 assembly election.

Leaders of the JD(U), BJP and smaller partners Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha met at Kumar’s 1, Anne Marg residence for the meeting.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the meeting was intended to display unity of NDA members in Bihar.

“Our party leader has been asserting that the NDA will win 200 plus seats of the 243-strong House. For that, perfect synergy among constituents is a must. Today’s meeting has been called for that purpose,” Ashok Choudhary, state minister and JD(U) national general secretary told reporters.

According to party sources, the meeting also focused on strategies for effectively communicating the achievements and initiatives of the NDA government in Bihar to the public.

The meet also came at a time when by-elections are underway on four Assembly seats in the state — a test many see as a precursor to the 2025 polls.

The sources said the NDA partners also talked about emerging political challenges, including the rise of new political entities, such as Prashant Kishor’s party and the anticipated party formation by R C P Singh on October 31. The leaders looked at countering these new entrants as well as having a discussion on internal issues and opposition pressures, in the meeting.

Public dissent with policies like prohibition and the controversial smart meter installations, both of which have stirred criticism and become focal points for the opposition, were also widely discussed.

Kumar will lead the coalition in the 2025 election, and the latest meeting represents a critical step in uniting NDA allies for an effective campaign. This is also the first major assembly of NDA leaders in Bihar following Kumar’s return to the NDA fold.

The development comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks at reinforcing its position in Bihar ahead of the election.