Nitish attends Lalu’s iftar party

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Misa Bharti said that people belonging to every political group, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party at the residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Friday.

“Everyone was delighted with the release of the father (RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav) after getting bail, and prayed for his well being and good health,” said Bharti. “Continuing the ritual of Bihar to invite everyone, irrespective of their political background, to the Iftar, we invited everyone and Nitish also joined,” she added.

The Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to Lalu Prasad bail in the fodder scam case, involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35-crore from Doranda Treasury.

During the Iftar party, the Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was seen sitting with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons- Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party of RJD after a gap of five years. In 2017, Nitish left Bihar’s Grand Alliance to become an ally of the BJP.

Iftar party was also attended by the BJP leaders Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan.