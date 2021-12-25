NITI Aayog to release 4th edition of “The Healthy States, Progressive India” ranking states’ performance on Dec 27

NITI Aayog will release the 4th edition of “The Healthy States, Progressive India” ranking States performance on December 27.

NITI Aayog, as the premier policy ‘Think Tank’ of the Government of India, believes in the mantra ‘what gets measured gets done. As a part of cooperative and competitive federalism, NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) work to continuously nudge states/UTs towards improvements in health outcomes.

The Health Index is a useful tool to measure and compare the overall performance and incremental Performance across states/UTs over time and is an important instrument in understanding the variations in performance across various parameters including health outcomes, governance, and data integrity, and key inputs and processes.

It has strengthened the culture of use of data at the state/UT level to monitor performance and is contributing to the agenda of improving the availability, quality, and timeliness of data in most states/UT.

Through this report, the annual performance of the state/UT gets monitored at the highest level of the government.

The report for the Financial Year 2019-20 will be released on December 27.