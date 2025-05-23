Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul for questioning Jaishankar, calls it hypocrisy

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Friday accused Congress’ Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy for questioning Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar over his statement on Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi has recently questioned Jaishankar’s silence on the number of Indian Air Force aircraft lost during Operation Sindoor, insisting that the nation “deserves the truth”.

Responding to the Congress leader’s move, the BJP MP highlighted the 1991 Indo-Pak military transparency pact, signed during a Congress-backed government at the Centre, and accused the grand old party of being in a longstanding alignment with the “Pakistani vote bank”.

Dubey, in a post on X, said that the 1991 pact involved India and Pakistan agreeing to share information about military movements, suggesting that the Congress party had once supported security transparency with the hostile neighbour that has been indulging in anti-India activities ever since it came into being.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, this is an agreement made during the time of your government. In 1991, your party-supported government made an agreement that India and Pakistan would exchange information about any attack or army movement. Is this agreement treason,” the BJP leader questioned.

“Congress is hand in glove with the Pakistani vote bank, does it suit you to make objectionable comments on Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar ji,” he asked.

Dubey also posted copies of the aforementioned agreement on the social media platform.

“We consider Pakistan a terrorist nation since 1947, we have been fighting with them over the issue of Kashmir for 78 years and our part of Kashmir has been occupied by Pakistan. Even after that, you (Congress) have been giving concessions to Pakistan,” he opined.

Criticizing the Congress and the Congress-backed governments, he alleged that the party cheated the nation for the sake of vote bank politics.